Overview

Dr. Grace Shih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Shih works at Winchester Gastroentrlgy Assocs in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.