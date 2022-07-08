Dr. Grace Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Shih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester Gastroenterology Associates190 Campus Blvd Ste 300, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1244
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy that went without a hitch and while there were some concerns, Dr. Shih delivered the news gently. She was quick to follow-up once the pathology report came back and referred me to someone able to help within just a few hours. She and her team are very responsive and do everything to put you at ease.
About Dr. Grace Shih, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528004447
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
