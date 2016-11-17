Overview

Dr. Grazia Aleppo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina Universidad Nacional Autonoma and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aleppo works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.