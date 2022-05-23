Overview of Dr. Gregorio Abad-Santos, MD

Dr. Gregorio Abad-Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Abad-Santos works at Gregorio Abad-Santos in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.