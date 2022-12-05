Overview of Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD

Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dumanian works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.