Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Plastic Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-2428
Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services1000 N Westmoreland Rd # B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (224) 271-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a left sided open nephrectomy twelve years ago that developed into multiple abdominal incisional hernias that I had repaired. After I developed multiple hernias in the area for a second time, I researched who is the best at complicated abdominal wall reconstruction in the country, not just Chicago. Being a physician, I have access to many opinions from friends and colleagues and Dr. Dumanian’s name came up repeatedly. Dr. Dumanian was very reasonable showing me the MRI images and the plan for the procedure. He gave me a clear understanding of expectations about surgery and recovery. His bedside manner was outstanding in the office, the hospital and during follow-up meetings. The result was better than expected. I can golf, train, and have a very normal looking abdomen that is pain free. When I have referred my own patients to him, he has treated each person with the utmost respect and care. I cannot emphasize enough how outstanding he is as surgeon and human being.
About Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1972533388
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Hand Center / Union Memorial Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
