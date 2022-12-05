See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (65)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD

Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dumanian works at Northwestern Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dumanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Plastic Surgery
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-2428
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 271-4250
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 271-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dumanian?

    Dec 05, 2022
    I had a left sided open nephrectomy twelve years ago that developed into multiple abdominal incisional hernias that I had repaired. After I developed multiple hernias in the area for a second time, I researched who is the best at complicated abdominal wall reconstruction in the country, not just Chicago. Being a physician, I have access to many opinions from friends and colleagues and Dr. Dumanian’s name came up repeatedly. Dr. Dumanian was very reasonable showing me the MRI images and the plan for the procedure. He gave me a clear understanding of expectations about surgery and recovery. His bedside manner was outstanding in the office, the hospital and during follow-up meetings. The result was better than expected. I can golf, train, and have a very normal looking abdomen that is pain free. When I have referred my own patients to him, he has treated each person with the utmost respect and care. I cannot emphasize enough how outstanding he is as surgeon and human being.
    Dr. P — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dumanian to family and friends

    Dr. Dumanian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dumanian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972533388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis Hand Center / Union Memorial Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dumanian has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Dumanian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.