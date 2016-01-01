Overview of Dr. Gregory Jicha, MD

Dr. Gregory Jicha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Jicha works at Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.