Overview

Dr. Gregory Kulesza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kulesza works at Gastrointestinal Specialists PC in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.