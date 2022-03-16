Dr. Gregory Kulesza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulesza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kulesza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kulesza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kulesza works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists PC264 W Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Kulesza for many years. He is dry but with a slight sense of humor. Doc is very thorough and takes the time to get to the core of what is going on. He was wonderful getting me through my colon surgery. I’m very sad to know he will retire soon he is a Great Doctor and a very nice man with good bed side manners. I hope you have a long and happy retirement, God Bless
About Dr. Gregory Kulesza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053300509
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U Affil Hosps
- Wayne St U Affil Hosps
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulesza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulesza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulesza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulesza has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulesza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulesza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulesza.
