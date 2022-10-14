Overview of Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD

Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.