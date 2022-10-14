See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD

Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nettune's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-9555
  2. 2
    Dallas Office
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-0146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Nettune after a dense cataract surgery left me with very little vision! My Descemet membrane was detached from cornea! Dr Nettune did 2 procedures & I cannot say enough good things about him! I have absolute confidence that you will get excellent care from him!
    — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962665612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Nettune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nettune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nettune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nettune has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nettune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nettune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nettune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nettune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

