Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD

Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Przybylski works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Przybylski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr. Przybylski performed miracles on my neck and back. I suffered for decades with pain that other doctors failed to even diagnose properly or said that nothing could be done to help . Dr. Przybylski listened very carefully, ordered the right tests and diagnosed me precisely. He explained everything clearly including the risks/benefits of surgery. His surgery improved my quality of life greatly. He is kind and caring,and in my opinion-too humble. Thank you,Dr. Przybylski
    Martine Mandracchia — Jan 30, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD?
    About Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1740280064
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przybylski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Przybylski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Przybylski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Przybylski works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Przybylski’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Przybylski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przybylski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Przybylski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Przybylski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

