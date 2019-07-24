Dr. Gregory Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Robertson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Emory Heart & Vascular - Johns Creek6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 110, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-8240
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5299
Chatuge Regional Hospital Inc110 S Main St, Hiawassee, GA 30546 Directions (706) 896-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Union General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Have been a patient of Dr. Robertson for over five years. He has followed me for aortic stenosis. About two years ago, they started doing my echograms every 6 mo, not once a year. He caught my valve deterioration at the perfect time to have surgery, but before I have other heart damage. Dr. Robertson spends quality time by listening patiently to my questions and concerns, and his answers are are given in layman’s terms. He is warm, kind, and very professional. This is a doctor that will do something FOR you and not just TO you. I’m soon having my valve replaced at St. Joseph’s, and Dr. Robertson will attend.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
