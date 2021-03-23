Dr. Gregory Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
Dr. Gregory Scott, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Geneva Sleep and Lung Center LLC800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Scott, he’s so kind and encouraging and he doesn’t just treat the disease. He talks to you like an actual human being, unlike some doctors who only see you as your disease. One of the best doctors i’ve ever had
About Dr. Gregory Scott, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225012990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
