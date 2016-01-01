Overview of Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD

Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Med Sch and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Penn State Health Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.