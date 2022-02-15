Dr. Guillermo Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Reyes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology/San Antonio8093 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 949-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Well back in 2011 Dr. Reyes conducted a procedure in the hospital. After it was over with he took my husband back to see the results. Dr. Reyes was very nice and explained the results of the test. Dr. Reyes is a people's person and isn't like a McDonald's Restaurant that could careless about you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Guillermo Reyes, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164544656
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor Affl Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.