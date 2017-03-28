Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD
Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman's Office Locations
-
1
Tmhpo Neurology Pathology Lab6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
This neurologist got my elderly mother's medications straightened out in one visit!!! He take lots of time to listen patiently, evaluate thoroughly, be respectful and kind. A SUPERIOR physician!!!!!
About Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1295745693
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.