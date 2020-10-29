Overview of Dr. Guy Mayeda, MD

Dr. Guy Mayeda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mayeda works at LA Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.