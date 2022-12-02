Dr. Harvinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harvinder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
West Michigan Cardiology743 E Beltline Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 456-9553Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
West Michigan Cardiology PC709 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-9146Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
West Michigan Pain20095 Gilbert Rd Ste B, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (616) 456-9553
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Had 90% blockage in RCA. Used a drill to break it up at Spectrum heart hospital. He was very thorough in explaining the procedure and his natural confidence was very reassuring to me. Before and after visits were great. I would 100% recommend Dr. Singh!!
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
