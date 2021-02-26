Overview of Dr. Hadi Firoz, MD

Dr. Hadi Firoz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Firoz works at Folsom Lake Primary Care in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.