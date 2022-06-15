Dr. Hakim Morsli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morsli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakim Morsli, MD
Dr. Hakim Morsli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.965 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 366-1888
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Morsli?
Dr. Morsli is a fantastic Cardiologist. My husband was having some heart issues and Dr. Morsli took the time to listen and provide him care and treatment. I'm thankful for Dr. Morsli and his staff. He did not rush us out of the office, he took his time with us and explain what would happen next and the treatment. I would highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1023009909
- Georgetown University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
