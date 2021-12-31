Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM
Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Abrahams' Office Locations
Plainview Office100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 103, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-9595
Rego Park Office9707 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 896-4433Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I went to 2 orthopedic surgeons who claim to be foot and ankle experts-had no luck-saw Dr. Hal and he knew right away what was wrong- DoctorHal is the foot king-he is the utmost expert in feet-RUN TO GO SEE HIM, DON'T WALK.
About Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Doctors Hospital, Tucker GA
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahams has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrahams speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahams.
