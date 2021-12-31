Overview of Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM

Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Abrahams works at Aadvanced Foot Care Associates in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.