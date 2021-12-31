See All Podiatrists in Plainview, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Plainview, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM

Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Abrahams works at Aadvanced Foot Care Associates in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrahams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plainview Office
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 103, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 822-9595
  2. 2
    Rego Park Office
    9707 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 896-4433
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 31, 2021
    I went to 2 orthopedic surgeons who claim to be foot and ankle experts-had no luck-saw Dr. Hal and he knew right away what was wrong- DoctorHal is the foot king-he is the utmost expert in feet-RUN TO GO SEE HIM, DON'T WALK.
    Peter Roker — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689749491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital, Tucker GA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hal Abrahams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrahams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrahams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrahams has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

