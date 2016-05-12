Dr. Hal Chadow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Chadow, MD
Overview
Dr. Hal Chadow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Chadow works at
Locations
-
1
OBH Heart Center at One Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chadow?
Thorough, knowledgable, personable, quickly diagnosed my problem and instituted treatment, easy to get an appointment.
About Dr. Hal Chadow, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1669466835
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Ny Med Coll-New Rochelle Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadow works at
Dr. Chadow has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.