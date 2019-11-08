See All Family Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Haley Overstreet, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Haley Overstreet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Overstreet works at Texan Allergy & Sinus Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Lakeway, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texan Allergy and Sinus Center
    5929 Balcones Dr Ste 200, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 550-1800
  2. 2
    Round Rock
    1750 Round Rock Ave Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 994-1002
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Aspire Allergy & Sinus
    2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 803, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 550-1800
  4. 4
    Michael A Fischer
    1310 Ranch Road 620 S Ste B9, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Highly recommend Dr. Overstreet. She is highly qualified as a doctor, listens well and makes correct decisions. She will go out of her way to help you in your needs. I have visited several allergy and immunologist and she is absolutely at the top of the heap.
    Jim Minson — Nov 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Haley Overstreet, MD
    About Dr. Haley Overstreet, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700107323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haley Overstreet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overstreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overstreet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Overstreet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overstreet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overstreet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overstreet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

