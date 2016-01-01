Dr. Halina Semla-Pulaski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semla-Pulaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halina Semla-Pulaski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Halina Semla-Pulaski, DPM
Dr. Halina Semla-Pulaski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Semla-Pulaski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Semla-Pulaski's Office Locations
-
1
Barbara Frackowiak117 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 349-9595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semla-Pulaski?
About Dr. Halina Semla-Pulaski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780762666
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semla-Pulaski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semla-Pulaski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semla-Pulaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semla-Pulaski works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Semla-Pulaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semla-Pulaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semla-Pulaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semla-Pulaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.