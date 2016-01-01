Dr. Han Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Han Lo, MD
Dr. Han Lo, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
Han P. Lo M.D.75 N Bascom Ave Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 294-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Medico
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Han Lo, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1851341655
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.