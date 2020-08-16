Dr. Hans Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hans Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic Association81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 646-1121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jersey City Office377 Jersey Ave Ste 470, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 646-1121
-
3
Pascack Valley Hospital250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 383-1035
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmidt is the areas pioneer in Bariatric and minimally invasive procedures!! Him and his team are the best in the NJ/NY area!!!
About Dr. Hans Schmidt, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1033276845
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- The Pennsylvania State University - Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks Chinese.
