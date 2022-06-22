Overview of Dr. Hany Moustafa, MD

Dr. Hany Moustafa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUEZ CANAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Moustafa works at Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.