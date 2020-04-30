Overview of Dr. Hari Polavarapu, MD

Dr. Hari Polavarapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Polavarapu works at HP Medical, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.