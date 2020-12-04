Overview of Dr. Harry Temple, MD

Dr. Harry Temple, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Temple works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.