Dr. Harvey Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvey Rosenblum, MD
Dr. Harvey Rosenblum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum's Office Locations
-
1
Rosenblum Eye Centers220 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-7330Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?
I have been visiting Dr. Rosenblum for 3 years. His office is better equipped and he and his staff are more thorough than at my previous doctor's office so I am pleased. It is a great feeling to know one is in good hands. I did not have complaints about my former doctor but being Dr. Rosenblum's patient made me realize that his services are at another, higher level.
About Dr. Harvey Rosenblum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Persian
- 1235247859
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblum speaks French and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.