Dr. Heather Peirce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peirce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Peirce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Peirce, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Peirce works at
Locations
-
1
Heather P Pierce MD PA220 Baltimore Ave, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 724-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peirce?
Dr Peirce is very concerned about all her patients, and takes her time to listen, and doesn’t rush through visits. She is very intelligent in her field, and is always sure to check over every lab value and other tests with her patients, so they know where they stand and what needs to be done. She goes out of her way to help her patients. I feel fortunate to have her as my Endocrinologist.
About Dr. Heather Peirce, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1225043045
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical System
- Allentown Genl Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peirce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peirce accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peirce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peirce works at
Dr. Peirce has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peirce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peirce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peirce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peirce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peirce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.