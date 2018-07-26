Dr. Helen Kay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Kay, DO
Overview of Dr. Helen Kay, DO
Dr. Helen Kay, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Richmond University Medical Center
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincents Medical Center Department of Cardiology355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2420
-
2
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1163
-
3
Amboy Medical Center4434 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-9658
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Dr Kay is fabulous she made my daughter feel at ease
About Dr. Helen Kay, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1881906865
Education & Certifications
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.