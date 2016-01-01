Dr. Helen Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helen Martin, MD
Dr. Helen Martin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
- 1 240 E Huron St Ste M300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Helen Martin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750338216
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
