Dr. Hemali Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Woodlands Center for Special Surgery17450 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 242-1437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Woodlands Center For Special Surgery9851 FM 1097 Rd W Ste 110, Willis, TX 77318 Directions (936) 242-1437
Woodlands Center for Special Surgery134 Vision Park Blvd Ste 390, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 242-1437
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Patel was very nice concerned about my issue. Very professional and caring.
- Podiatry
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1316392400
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
