Overview of Dr. Hemali Patel, DPM

Dr. Hemali Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Woodlands Center For Special Surgery in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Willis, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.