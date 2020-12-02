Overview of Dr. Henry Tischler, MD

Dr. Henry Tischler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tischler works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.