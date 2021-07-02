Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD
Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silverstein's Office Locations
Florida Ear & Sinus Center PA1901 Floyd St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9222
Florida Ear & Sinus Center400 Tamiami Trl S Ste 260, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-2469
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was very fortunate to be able to secure an appointment with Dr. Silverstein (himself) when I was told when I called as a new patient that “Dr. Silverstein has a cancellation tomorrow!” I had gotten water in my ear while I was in our pool . It had gotten infected. I had seen an MD who prescribed antibiotics. They worked but I wasn’t totally convinced I was 100%. Since my wife raved about Dr. Silverstein, his status & his knowledge, I was thrilled to be able to see the top man in the industry. As a former radio talk show host I had interviewed stars. When Dr. Silverstein walked into the exam room I stood up out of respect. Dr. Silverstein proceeded to examen me and discussed many aspects of my ear and hearing. He didn’t rush and was extremely detailed. He gave me a good bill of health and removed wax from one ear. He also set up a comprehensive two-hour hearing test. All I can say is I felt extremely confident that I had seen the #1 ear Doctor who has the most experience of anyone.
About Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 62 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
