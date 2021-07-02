See All Otolaryngologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD

Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Silverstein works at Silverstein Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silverstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Ear & Sinus Center PA
    1901 Floyd St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-9222
  2. 2
    Florida Ear & Sinus Center
    400 Tamiami Trl S Ste 260, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-2469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2021
    I was very fortunate to be able to secure an appointment with Dr. Silverstein (himself) when I was told when I called as a new patient that “Dr. Silverstein has a cancellation tomorrow!” I had gotten water in my ear while I was in our pool . It had gotten infected. I had seen an MD who prescribed antibiotics. They worked but I wasn’t totally convinced I was 100%. Since my wife raved about Dr. Silverstein, his status & his knowledge, I was thrilled to be able to see the top man in the industry. As a former radio talk show host I had interviewed stars. When Dr. Silverstein walked into the exam room I stood up out of respect. Dr. Silverstein proceeded to examen me and discussed many aspects of my ear and hearing. He didn’t rush and was extremely detailed. He gave me a good bill of health and removed wax from one ear. He also set up a comprehensive two-hour hearing test. All I can say is I felt extremely confident that I had seen the #1 ear Doctor who has the most experience of anyone.
    D. Miller — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295745305
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Philadelphia General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

