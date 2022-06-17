See All Urologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD

Urology
3.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Elmhurst, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD

Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Khanna works at Rego Park Medical Assocites in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Orchitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Susan Marshall, MD
Dr. Susan Marshall, MD
2.8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD
4.9 (92)
View Profile
Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD
Dr. Norman Coleburn, MD
2.5 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Khanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Himansh Khanna, MD, FACS
    5910 Junction Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 775-3853
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Himansh Khanna, MD, FACS
    348 13th St Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 889-6640
  3. 3
    NY Office
    120 E 34th St Frnt 1, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-1140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Hesitancy
Orchitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy
Orchitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?

    Jun 17, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Khanna. He is very patient and he takes the time to listen to you and talk to you about the treatment plan and options that are available to you. The wait between the scheduled appointment and the time you are seen is reasonable as he spends an ample amount of time exploring what your medical issue might be. He is excellent in every respect.
    — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khanna to family and friends

    Dr. Khanna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khanna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD.

    About Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982891941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Orchitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.