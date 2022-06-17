Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD
Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
Himansh Khanna, MD, FACS5910 Junction Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 775-3853Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Himansh Khanna, MD, FACS348 13th St Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (347) 889-6640
NY Office120 E 34th St Frnt 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Khanna. He is very patient and he takes the time to listen to you and talk to you about the treatment plan and options that are available to you. The wait between the scheduled appointment and the time you are seen is reasonable as he spends an ample amount of time exploring what your medical issue might be. He is excellent in every respect.
About Dr. Himansh Khanna, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Urology
