Overview

Dr. Hiram Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Garcia works at Family Medical Day Night Clinic in Pharr, TX with other offices in Palmview, TX and Alamo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.