Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD

General Surgery
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Baghdad College Of Med Baghdad Iraq and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Al-Husaini works at Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC
    130 Pondfield Rd Ste 11, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Al-Husaini Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC
    955 Yonkers Ave Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 776-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia

Bedsores Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2022
    Very good experience. Dr. Al-Husaini is patient and explains thoroughly. She communicated when I had questions. A very caring doctor and thorough.
    Robert DiVincenzo — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Hiyad Al-Husaini, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770543035
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Baghdad College Of Med Baghdad Iraq
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
