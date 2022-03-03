Overview of Dr. Hoai-Nghia Nguyen, MD

Dr. Hoai-Nghia Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Mercy Primary Care Belden in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.