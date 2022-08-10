Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO
Overview of Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO
Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colmar, PA.
Dr. Eisenbrock's Office Locations
Grand View Health Neurosurgery103 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar, PA 18915 Directions (215) 257-3700
Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health145 N Main St, Dublin, PA 18917 Directions (215) 257-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing another Neurosurgeon who was fine but wasn’t particularly decisive. Dr. Eisenbrock was referred to me by my Neurologist and I couldn’t have been happier. He immediately recognized my issue, scheduled surgery (spinal laminectomy) and performed it a week later. I have been in rehab for two weeks. He’s direct, decisive and explains things clearly. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
