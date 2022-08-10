See All Neurosurgeons in Colmar, PA
Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO

Neurosurgery
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO

Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colmar, PA. 

Dr. Eisenbrock works at Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health in Colmar, PA with other offices in Dublin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD
Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD
Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Yoon, MD
Dr. Michael Yoon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Eisenbrock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand View Health Neurosurgery
    103 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar, PA 18915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 257-3700
  2. 2
    Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health
    145 N Main St, Dublin, PA 18917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 257-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand View Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subdural Hemorrhage
Broken Neck
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Broken Neck
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenbrock?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I had been seeing another Neurosurgeon who was fine but wasn’t particularly decisive. Dr. Eisenbrock was referred to me by my Neurologist and I couldn’t have been happier. He immediately recognized my issue, scheduled surgery (spinal laminectomy) and performed it a week later. I have been in rehab for two weeks. He’s direct, decisive and explains things clearly. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
    Jim McGowan — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eisenbrock to family and friends

    Dr. Eisenbrock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eisenbrock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO.

    About Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447586839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbrock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenbrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbrock has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenbrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenbrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenbrock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenbrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenbrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.