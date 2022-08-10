Overview of Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO

Dr. Howard Eisenbrock, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colmar, PA.



Dr. Eisenbrock works at Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health in Colmar, PA with other offices in Dublin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.