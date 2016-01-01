See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Howard Hoffberg, MD

Pain Medicine
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Hoffberg, MD

Dr. Howard Hoffberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Hoffberg works at Rosen Hoffberg Rehab & Pain in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Rosen MD Rehab & Pain M
    10085 Red Run Blvd Ste 404, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 363-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Howard Hoffberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104870229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoffberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffberg works at Rosen Hoffberg Rehab & Pain in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hoffberg’s profile.

    Dr. Hoffberg has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hoffberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

