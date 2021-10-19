Overview of Dr. Howard Kraft, MD

Dr. Howard Kraft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.