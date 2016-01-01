Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD
Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Hatfield works at
Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations
Alan Edelman, M.d.1300 E Cypress St Ste C2, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-0217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1356360218
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Methodist University Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hatfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hatfield speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
