Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD

Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic

Dr. Hatfield works at Alan Edelman, M.d. in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Edelman, M.d.
    1300 E Cypress St Ste C2, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 928-0217
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Skin Screenings
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hugh Hatfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356360218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    • Methodist University Hospital
    Internship
    • Piedmont Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatfield works at Alan Edelman, M.d. in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hatfield’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

