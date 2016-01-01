Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD
Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 817-4747
Kelly Francis M.d. Inc.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 963-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
