Overview of Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD

Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Doheny Eye Center UCLA in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.