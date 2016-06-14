Dr. Huy Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huy Han, MD
Dr. Huy Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
11028 Lower Azusa Rd Ste C, El Monte, CA 91731 (626) 455-0048
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health
Met Dr.Han at an Urgent Care, liked his bedside manner (better than my previous doctor whom I was with for 10 + years) and asked for his business card.
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.