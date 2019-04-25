Dr. Huy Khuu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khuu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huy Khuu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huy Khuu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Khuu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Interstate Specialty Pharmacy3550 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 331-6593
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic, Cardiology38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-5575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khuu?
Dr. Khuu has been my cardiologist for almost four years. He was recommended to me by a neighbor who was confident, Dr. Khuu saved her life. I have not been disappointed. Dr. Khuu is very available, answers all questions in easy to understand layman terms. Regardless of any relocations in my future, Dr. Khuu will always be my cardiologist.
About Dr. Huy Khuu, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1922043157
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khuu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khuu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khuu works at
Dr. Khuu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khuu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khuu speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khuu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khuu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khuu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khuu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.