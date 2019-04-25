See All Interventional Cardiologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Huy Khuu, MD

Interventional Cardiology
25 years of experience

Dr. Huy Khuu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Khuu works at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Specialty Pharmacy in Portland, OR with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Interstate Specialty Pharmacy
    3550 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227
    Florida Medical Clinic, Cardiology
    38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Adventhealth Dade City
  AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2019
    Dr. Khuu has been my cardiologist for almost four years. He was recommended to me by a neighbor who was confident, Dr. Khuu saved her life. I have not been disappointed. Dr. Khuu is very available, answers all questions in easy to understand layman terms. Regardless of any relocations in my future, Dr. Khuu will always be my cardiologist.
    About Dr. Huy Khuu, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1922043157
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Interventional Cardiology
