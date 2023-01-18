Overview of Dr. I Rodgers, MD

Dr. I Rodgers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rodgers works at Alexander Kirschenabum M.d.p.c in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.