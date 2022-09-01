Dr. Ian Storch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Storch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Storch, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Storch works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste E240, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 673-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storch?
I just had a colonoscopy performed at Dr. Stoch's office. The experience is hardly a pleasant one, but Dr. Storch and his team made the process as convenient and caring as possible while providing quality medical care. I highly recommend him and his entire staff.
About Dr. Ian Storch, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821040734
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storch works at
Dr. Storch has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Storch speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Storch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.