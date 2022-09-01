Overview

Dr. Ian Storch, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Storch works at Gastroenterology Consultants in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.