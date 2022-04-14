Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD
Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta's Office Locations
I. Acosta M.d. Inc.1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 409, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Acosta's for 20 years. He is the most thorough doctor...he takes all the time you need and answers all your questions. He is very kind and patient. I have never felt rushed. Excellent bedside manor. He will review every lab report, line by line and make certain you understand all the information. His staff has been with him for many years, and they are ALL lovely people. I feel welcome when I enter his office. He is the best surgeon in Southern California!
About Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Socal Hosp
- Meml Hosp
- White Plains Hosp
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.