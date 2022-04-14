Overview of Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD

Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Acosta works at IGNACIO ACOSTA INC in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.