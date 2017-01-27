Overview of Dr. Ikechukwu Osuji, MD

Dr. Ikechukwu Osuji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Osuji works at Ikechukwu Osuji M.d PA in Desoto, TX with other offices in Lancaster, TX, Garland, TX and Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.