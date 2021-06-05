Dr. Ikenna Okpareke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okpareke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikenna Okpareke, MD
Overview
Dr. Ikenna Okpareke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Locations
Presence Pain Care301 Madison St Ste 305, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O is awesome and isn’t afraid to use all avenues to help relieve pain. Spinal stimulator, physical therapy, pills, etc. Every human being is different and this Dr. listens to what plan you think is best for you. Would recommend him to family and friends for life.
About Dr. Ikenna Okpareke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okpareke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okpareke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okpareke has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okpareke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Okpareke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okpareke.
