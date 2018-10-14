Dr. Ikuo Hirano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikuo Hirano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ikuo Hirano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I commute 2 to 3 hours to see Dr.hirano. Every mile is worth seeing him. I'm so blessed to have this doctor for my care. He is so caring excellent bedside manners. I have two incurable diseases. He puts me at ease with each visit. Not the type to just do surgery,but find medical alternatives first.His staff are also excellent. I like having the ability to text him questions & pleased how fast he returns his messages. Thank you Dr.Hirano !
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
