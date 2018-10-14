Overview

Dr. Ikuo Hirano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hirano works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.